Silver alert for Jamaica man

The NYPD’s 113th Precinct has issued a silver alert for a 76-year-old Jamaica man who has been missing from his home since the afternoon of Feb. 4.
Jean Jabouin of 110-29 157 St. was last seen leaving his residence at about 3 p.m. driving a gray 2019 Toyota Highlander SUV with the license plate DUE8861 toward the eastbound Grand Central Parkway.
He is described at being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head. No description of his clothing was available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
