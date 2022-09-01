Ridgewood on Saturday paid tribute to Maureen Walthers, the longtime owner and publisher of the Ridgewood Times and Times Newsweekly newspapers.
Walthers’ family was joined by community leaders as the corner of Woodbine Street — where she resided — and Fresh Pond Road was co-named in her honor. The ceremony unveiling Maureen Walthers Way was organized by Councilman Bob Holden.
Walthers started out as a contributing writer at the Times in the 1970s. She was a member of Community Board 5 and was active in the civic scene.
She was 86 when she passed away in August 2020.
