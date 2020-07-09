Independence Day is often a time many use to go to the beach, have a barbecue or set off fireworks.
One girl in Forest Hills spent July 4 displaying her appreciation for the officers of the 112th Precinct.
Ten-year-old Kristina painted rocks with “I love NYPD” on them and handed them out to the cops.
She was inspired to act because she had seen a lot of rocks in the area with messages painted on them. When she saw the police being criticized recently, Kristina, a student at PS 196, wanted to show them that they are appreciated.
— David Russell
