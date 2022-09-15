The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the man wanted for firing gunshots at a crowd in Glendale in the early morning hours of Sept. 5.
Police said the incident took place at 1:24 a.m. near the intersection of 84th Street and Myrtle Avenue when the man fired multiple times in the direction of a group gathered nearby. No one was hit.
Video can be viewed at qchron.com.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
