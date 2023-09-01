Two brothers from Woodside face charges including assault on a police officer after allegedly attacking an off-duty cop in what apparently began as a road-rage incident and ended with two shots fired.
The trouble began at about 12:50 p.m. Aug. 30, when Officer Christopher Campos was driving along 70th Street toward Queens Boulevard in Woodside, according to the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. Campos had to go around a white Chrysler Pacifica, a minivan, that was partially parked on the sidewalk and partially blocking the street. As he did, the Pacifica accelerated toward his car, nearly hitting it, the DA’s Office said.
Campos got to the intersection but thought he heard something hit the back of his car. He backed up toward the Pacifica to see what had happened. At that point he allegedly saw one of the brothers, Shawn Rivera, 27, run toward his car and punch out the back window, shattering it.
Campos got out, identified himself as a cop, drew his gun and ordered Rivera onto the ground so he could arrest him. But while the cop was trying to take him into custody, Rivera’s brother, Edwin Rivera, 32, allegedly jumped in. Both brothers pushed Campos to the ground, the DA’s Office said, and Edwin Rivera put his arms around the officers’ neck and squeezed.
“As Campos tried to stand up, the brothers grabbed him and pushed him, preventing him from getting up,” the prosecutors said. “Edwin Rivera tried to take Campos’ gun while Shawn Rivera put his arm around the officer’s neck and squeezed, causing Campos to see black and white, have trouble breathing and begin to lose consciousness.”
During the struggle, while Edwin Rivera was trying to take the gun, Campos fired one round that hit himself in the leg and the elder brother in the hand.
In a video posted by the Daily News, taken from a nearby home, an apparent second gunshot can be heard, but at a point when the fight is hidden from the viewer by a curtain. The DA’s Office said the second shot did not hit anything.
Uniformed officers then busted up the fray and arrested the Riveras. Campos was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he underwent knee surgery.
The Riveras, who live on 70th Street, each were charged with assault in the first degree, assault on a peace or police officer, two counts of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, three counts of assault in the second degree and strangulation in the second degree. Shawn Rivera was additionally charged with criminal mischief in the third degree.
Both men were held without bail, according to the Department of Correction’s online system. Judge Anthony Battisti ordered them to return to court Sept. 5. If convicted, they each face up to 25 years in prison.
UPDATE
This story was updated to include confirmation of a second shot being fired.
