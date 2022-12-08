Two bandits made off with $10,000 after robbing a business in the heart of Forest Hills in the early morning hours Saturday, police said.
The men hit Continental Smoke Shop, at 107-36 71 Ave. just off Queens Boulevard, at about 2 a.m., the NYPD reported. One pulled a gun, took the money from the register and fired a shot into the floor. No one was injured and the pair fled in a black sedan.
Police are asking the public’s help in finding them.
Both are described as males of medium complexion, approximately in their 20s. The one wielding the gun was wearing a black hooded jacket, black hoodie sweater with multicolored letters on the hood, black pants, yellow sneakers, yellow gloves and a blue surgical face mask. The other was wearing a black jacket, black hoodie sweater, black sweatpants, white sneakers and blue surgical face mask, and was carrying a black book bag.
Police did not say which direction the car went on 71st, aka Continental Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to the handle @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.