Delayed last Saturday due to rain, the annual tree lighting ceremony at The Shops at Atlas Park in Glendale will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 10.
The event will feature music, entertainment, giveaways and a lot more. Old St. Nick is scheduled to drop in for a visit and greet all revelers.
The mall is located at 8000 Cooper Ave.
Sponsors include Main Street Radiology, Spectrum, Broadway Stages and Ral-Bar Electric. More information is available online at shopatlaspark.com/holiday.
