Shooting suspect dies in gunfight: NYPD

A 24-year-old paroled convict was shot and killed Thursday after allegedly firing at officers attempting to arrest him on a warrant.
Police said Tyran Dent, of 178th Street in Addisleigh Park, was out on parole, and published reports allege that he was wanted in connection with the shooting of four people in Jamaica on Sept. 20.
In a press conference on Thursday, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said Dent led officers on a chase for about a mile before pulling a pair of handguns and firing at officers.
Monahan also said that less than an hour before the encounter, Dent posted on social media, “I’ve been to jail, and I ain’t going back.”
Monahan, in prepared remarks Thursday, did not identify Dent by name. He said that at about 12:30 officers from the NYPD’s Warrants Division were surveilling a house near 182nd Place and 144th Avenue in Springfield Gardens upon learning that Dent might be there. He said a 24-year-old man “matching the description of the wanted man” left the home, got into a car and headed north on 14th Avenue.
Monahan said as officers attempted to stop the car, the driver fled for almost a mile before striking another vehicle. Following a two-block foot chase, which by then included uniformed officers and detectives from the 113th Precinct, Dent allegedly pulled out two guns and began firing at officers, but not hitting them. Seven officers returned fire, striking him multiple times.
Monahan said the officers were clearly identified as being with the NYPD, and that body camera recordings picked up multiple orders for Dent to drop the guns.
Dent was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Monahan said the suspect had “numerous prior felony convictions, one for criminal possession of a firearm.”
Police said one of the two guns recovered had jammed with additional bullets still in the magazine.
(0) comments
