Another eatery has shut its doors as COVID claims another business casualty.
Shiro of Japan at The Shops at Atlas Park in Glendale announced its closure, citing an inability to have indoor dining.
“We want to thank you for your loyal patronage and support throughout the years,” said the Aug. 14 announcement. “We will never forget the good times and celebrations we were honored to experience with you, a sincere thank you goes out from our family to yours.”
The restaurant opened in 2006. Peter Faccibene, who ran Shiro with Hiro Ishikawa, told the Chronicle it was not an easy decision to close as they had survived everything, including the recession of 2008.
“We put several million dollars into the place so for us to walk away from it at this point was not a very easy decision,” Faccibene said Monday.
Indoor dining has not returned in the city and outdoor dining at the Glendale site would never sustain the expense of running the eatery, according to Faccibene.
“The current administration’s ability to see what the businessman needs to survive in New York City is basically nonexistent,” he said.
Faccibene pointed to minimum wage increases in addition to rent, electricity and insurance costs as culprits in the closure.
“It’s just impossible for us to survive, particularly without indoor dining,” he said, adding, “We’re not national with big, deep pockets. We’re a local company.”
Faccibene said he’ll miss the customers most of all.
“We developed relationships,” he said. “People came to see us. It was sort of like ‘Cheers’ where everybody knew you when you came in Friday night.”
One customer posted on Facebook that the news of the closure broke his heart.
“So many good memories there for myself, my family and my friends since it opened,” he said. “We were regulars there and are sad to see it go. I know there are other Hibachi restaurants out there but Shiro was more than that.”
Many eateries have closed in the borough and around the city because of the coronavirus crisis.
Shiro’s Carle Place, LI location is still open.
“There are a lot of options where we can space people out properly plus takeout,” Faccibene said. “We’re able to make it work there.”
He added that minimum wage increases in Long Island “did not go up to the catastrophic proportions that it did in New York City.”
Faccibene noted that the average restaurant lasts about three years, much less than the 14 years Shiro was in Glendale.
“We had a good following and we had loyal and faithful customers that, thank God, are finding their way out to us on Long Island,” he said.
