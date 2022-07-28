New York City Sheriff’s deputies issued civil and criminal summonses at a Middle Village smoke shop during a visit on July 19.
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maseth), in a press release from his office, said he and his staff have received numerous complaints from residents against Dukaanboyz at 63-118 Woodhaven Blvd., including sales of tobacco and cannabis products to minors, prompting the councilman to reach out to Sheriff Anthony Miranda as well as Deputy Mayor for Public Safety David Banks.
At the councilman’s request, deputies inspected the shop and allegedly recovered 33 cartons of untaxed cigarettes, numerous flavored vapes and more than 70 packages of cannabis.
The councilman said five criminal summonses and four civil violations were issued.
The Chronicle could not reach store management prior to deadline.
“I thank Deputy Mayor Banks, Sheriff Miranda, and Sheriff’s Office team for extinguishing this joint’s reprehensible racket that put the health of our local children at risk by selling them cigarettes and marijuana,” Holden said in the release.
“We take community concerns very seriously, particularly when they concern the health and safety of our children,” said Banks in a statement accompanying Holden’s. “I thank Councilmember Holden for his partnership in protecting our youth and taking action against retailers who violate the law.”
“The Sheriff’s Office continues to follow the Public Safety mandates of the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor of Public Safety,” Miranda said in his own statement. “The operations we conducted in the 104 Precinct are conducted citywide on a routine basis. We investigate and respond to community complaints. We want to thank the community and Councilman Holden for bringing this to our attention.”
Miranda’s office on July 22 posted on Twitter about a similar but much larger sweep in Brooklyn during which his deputies inspected 11 convenience stores based on similar complaints.
