Prea Nankieshore passed away April 5 at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills-Northwell Health, the hospital where the 34-year-old mother of two boys worked as a clerk.
As she suffered from the coronavirus, Nankieshore had been transported from her home in Ozone Park to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center but her co-workers reached out and made sure she would be taken care of in Forest Hills.
“From the highest level of my organization everyone said the same thing. ‘She’s one of ours,’” Teresa Amato, chief of emergency medicine at the hospital, told the Chronicle last Thursday.
Nankieshore’s fiancé, Marcus Khan, reached out to LIJ and asked if they could get her to Forest Hills, so Amato went on Facebook and put out a plea for anyone who worked at Jamaica Hospital A physician found her and Amato assured Nankieshore during a Facetime chat she would bring her to Forest Hills.
“They were not doing anything wrong,” Amato said about Jamaica. “It’s a very good hospital. She just wanted to be with her Forest Hills family.”
LIJ Forest Hills was swamped, as all hospitals have been.
“Despite all that, nobody said ‘No’ to me to bring her in,” Amato said.
Amy Smith, a nurse practitioner at LIJ Forest Hills, noted that the medical profession is very close.
“It’s a very large but small world and people tend to help each other a lot,” she said.
There was also the knowledge that she was already very sick.
“But we knew at the end of the day that no matter what happened, what the outcome would be, that she wanted 100 percent to be here with family and friends,” Amato said.
When Nankieshore was brought in, Smith happened to be working. With everyone’s face covered, Smith said hello and had a message: “Welcome home.”
Nankieshore thanked her and smiled.
“Not a lot of people, especially now, get to say goodbye,” Smith said.
Nankieshore would speak to her family on Facetime before intubation meant she could no longer communicate.
The night Nankieshore died was one of the busiest the hospital had ever seen, according to Amato.
“It was a tough night. It was a lot of grief, a lot of prayers, a lot of support,” she said, adding that there were prayers and coworkers sharing memories.
Amato said her death took a “big toll” on the staff.
“It’s been a brutal month,” she said. “Being the epicenter of the epicenter and to have this happen during it was probably a double blow but people are very resilient here.”
Smith said people think workers can be emotionally distant because of the line of work but she believes the opposite is true.
“We work under physically strenuous, emotionally draining conditions so you become tight,” she said. “You really rely on keeping each other’s spirits up.”
At this point, Smith said, the tasks are easy but it’s the emotional toll of doing it over and over again that’s difficult.
“You just have to keep moving,” Smith said.
Nankieshore was a unit clerk in the emergency department, fielding phone calls and registering patients. Amato describes the clerks as “the real heart” of helping the department function.
When the hospital was busy handling the coronavirus crisis she came to work, saying that she needed to go in.
“She got sick because she refused to stay home and not be with her ER family, because she knew the patients needed her help and we needed her help,” said Smith, adding “We’re all exposed but you just don’t know who’s the one who’s going to get it.”
Khan said that he tried to talk her out of going to work.
“She loved helping people and she loved making a change,” he said, recalling that Nankieshore told him she couldn’t leave the nurses and doctors “stranded.”
Khan said Nankieshore planned to go back to school for nursing.
“She loved working in the hospital,” he said. “She loved her family at Forest Hills hospital family. They are her extended family and she loved them to death.”
Amato said Nankieshore “really was very dedicated, very beloved by the staff.”
Physician Fazila Lalani and Smith created a Gofundme page on April 5 for Nankieshore’s family.
More than $40,000 has been raised, with more than 600 people donating.
Khan met Nankieshore when they were attending John Adams High School. She was popular. He had a crush on her but was afraid to approach her.
Years later they became Facebook friends and hit it off.
“It’s different when you’re in front of somebody’s face and then you’re in front of your phone, just texting,” Khan said. “The words come out faster.”
He admitted he had a crush on her in high school. Nankieshore said she liked him too.
“I’m like, ‘Then why didn’t you say nothing? Why didn’t you say anything? I wish you would’ve,” Khan said.
He said in six years together, there wasn’t a single argument between them and that the “sweetest girl I ever met in my life” was also the world’s best mom.
“She never had a conversation that started with her or ended with her,” Khan said. “The conversation was always what the boys did today or what she’s planning to do with them.”
He added, “She’s the most unselfish person I ever met in my life. She always put everybody’s needs in front of hers.”
Khan went to the hospital Tuesday to pick up some of Nankieshore’s belongings.
“I felt like the whole hospital came out to hug me just now,” he said.
There was a memorial outside the hospital written in chalk: “Superheroes walk through this door and not all superheroes wear capes.”
“That’s how I feel about her,” Khan said. “I feel that she was a superhero that did not need a cape. She loved everyone. I could put 100 people in front of you that cannot say one bad thing about her.”
He said both of her parents have the coronvirus but are “doing a lot better.”
Khan said he’s amazed by the attention Nankieshore has been getting, with ABC, the New York Post and People Magazine online reporting on her death.
“It’s unbelievable that this one person got so much love,” he said.
Amato said the Gofundme page is an example of the camaraderie of the workers.
“It’s been a tough month for us but I feel very, very proud of our team and how much they’re really sticking together because that’s the only way to get through it,” she said.
Each night at 7 p.m., New Yorkers have been cheering on frontline workers.
“It’s not only amazing for us as staff but we want to clap for the people out there,” Smith said.
Amato said she believes the community, like the workers, are learning how to deal with the “new normal.”
Smith compared the coronavirus crisis to 9/11, saying it’s a situation that breaks racial and political lines. She said the clapping from residents “helps us so much. It’s a moment to smile.”
She also noted how different it is for frontline workers to be in the limelight.
“You don’t go into medicine to become a rock star,” she said. “You’re not saying, ‘I can’t wait to finish my degree so people can clap for me.’”
To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-prea-nankieshore.
