Democratic nominee Shekar Krishnan, a community activist and civil rights attorney who specializes in housing discrimination, is running to replace term-limited Councilman Daniel Dromm (D-Jackson Heights) to represent East Elmhurst and Jackson Heights in District 25.
His Republican opponent is Shah Shahidul Haque, the president of the World Human Rights Development USA, a community service organization.
Haque did not respond to calls, text messages and messages on Facebook and Instagram for this article.
Krishnan believes his expertise on housing touches on the three main issues in City Council District 25, which are hospital resources, community centers and open spaces, and bilingual education.
“Where you live affects everything else around you,” said Krishnan. “The resources and services that we need but don’t get for our community affects our public hospitals, to our housing, to our park space and public space to our schools.”
Krishnan blames disinvestment in the district for the lack of resources for NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, the lack of community centers and parks, and the lack of bilingual education for people who are immigrants from a multilingual background.
“That was the reason we were the epicenter of the epicenter of the pandemic,” said Krishnan, a Jackson Heights resident. “That was not by accident or coincidence. It was the result of decades of disinvestment by the city in communities like mine. The city needs to be rebuilt in a way that makes investments in social infrastructure a priority.”
The 2.3 million residents of Queens share eight hospitals, which have a capacity of 1.5 beds per 1,000 people, according to research from Rise and Resist, a civil liberties activist group. Meanwhile, Manhattan has 1.6 million, or 700,000 fewer residents than the World’s Borough, and has 21 hospitals with 6.4 beds per 1,000 people.
“I learned through the campaign that public hospitals like Elmhurst get far less in public funding than so many private healthcare institutions around our city, and that is appalling,” said Krishnan, who toured the medical center with its staff. “Elmhurst Hospital serves over a million residents. Public hospitals like Elmhurst are the heart of New York City, but Elmhurst had less than one bed per every 1,000 patients that comes through its door.”
If elected, Krishnan wants to provide more funding for the hospital, including expanding its brand-new doula program, capacity and bilingual services.
“The pandemic didn’t create but revealed the inequities when it comes to city resources for public hospitals like Elmhurst Hospital,” said Krishnan.
East Elmhurst and Jackson Heights lack community centers and parks, which are bastions of information for the elderly, help to keep kids out of trouble and provide fresh clean air, according to the candidate.
“We have some of the least amount of open space in all of New York City and we saw in the pandemic how crucial having open space and green space is, especially in places like mine that was the center of the pandemic,” said Krishnan. “We got to make 34th Avenue a linear park in our neighborhood.”
A linear park proposal for 34th Avenue would make the Open Street section, which is 1.3 miles long, car-free and leave remaining streets untouched for neighbors who drive.
“A critical piece in that is a community center for our neighborhood,” said Krishnan. “Our neighborhood needs a community center where youths can come together and socialize, where our seniors can come together and socialize and where organizations can meet.”
Krishnan believes the public schools in the district are excellent, but immigrant families make up the bulk of the two neighborhoods and that must be acknowledged.
“Bringing bilingual education to all of our public schools is a huge priority for me,” said Krishnan, who speaks fluent Spanish. “Particularly, bilingual education that centers multilingual learners from immigrant families is crucial.”
A 2019 report released by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli depicted that Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst and North Corona had an immigration population of 60 percent.
“We must also be encouraging bilingualism among our students,” added the community activist.
The civil rights lawyer is also a supporter of basement housing.
“As a housing lawyer myself, who has represented people in basement housing, I can tell you that legalizing basement apartments must happen as soon as possible in this City Council,” said Krishnan. “The reality is there are so many tenants, especially immigrant tenants, who live in basement apartments. It is therefore, incumbent on the city to legalize and bring them up to code as a matter of safe and affordable housing. We are in the middle of a housing crisis right now and legalizing basement housing is a critical pathway to protecting tenants who live in those apartments.”
Haque spoke of his run in a Facebook post. “For far too long, politicians have made long statements but deprived the community of their rights,” he said in the post. “I am running opposed to that very tradition of politics.”
Haque has been a human rights activist for 30 years and is committed to bringing public service to the political landscape and fight injustice against minority groups.
“I have advocated for better resources to small businesses that contribute tremendously to the people of our district,” said the Facebook post. “Last year, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, I have risked my own life to provide food and emergency supplies to those who could not afford them in society. This is the very commitment that I would bring to the City Council.”
