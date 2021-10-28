New York City, NY (11385)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 58F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy at times with rain. Low around 55F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.