The NYPD’s Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the man shown above for a sexual assault that took place on Dec. 29 on a Q55 bus.
The attack took place at 7 p.m. as the bus was at Myrtle Avenue and 69th Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call (646) 610-7272.
People can also call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
