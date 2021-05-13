The city on May 8 began another major sewer construction project in Maspeth, this one in the area of 70th Street.
The Department of Design and Construction, in a bulletin sent out last week, said one segment is 70th Street between Calamus and 52nd avenues, where contractors are conducting micro-tunneling operations, which allows for the installation of sewer lines with less opening up of streets than normal.
Manholes and other work are being done on 70th Street between 52nd and 54th avenues, the intersection of 70th and 54th, and on Grand Avenue between 71st and Mazeau streets.
Anther part of the project will allow for the installation of 72-inch water main valves and backfilling on 69th Street between 48th Avenue and Queens Boulevard.
The bulletin, for the seven-day period from May 8 through 15, said contractors will be working from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
An accompanying community advisory said access to driveways would be restricted during working hours, and that barrels and “no parking” signs are in place. Parking disruptions could continue through May 22 or thereabouts, depending on the weather.
CB 5 has seen a number of massive sewer projects in Maspeth and Middle Village in recent years to deal with flooding problems.
Gary Giordano, district manager for Community Board 5, said the new project amounts to an extension of the first one, which was put in along Calamus Avenue between 69th and 74th streets. Giordano said CB 5 pushed hard for the original Calamus construction.
“On Aug. 8, 2007, it rained 4.5 inches in 45 minutes,” he said. “The city’s system is designed to handle an inch-and-a-half of water per hour. If you get 4.5 inches in 45 minutes, that’s a huge problem. On Aug. 15, 2012, it rained three inches in half an hour — four times what the system is designed to handle. Calamus and Penelope Avenue [in Middle Village] are low-lying spots. Water runs downhill and if you live there, you’re probably going to get flooded.”
The Penelope Avenue corridor subsequently got sewers of its own, and later an extension that Giordano said the board did not push nearly as hard for but willingly accepted.
He said future plans in Maspeth include the eventual extension of the 70th Street area project with a 96-inch sewer main — “The biggest the city puts in,” Giordano said — north along 71st Avenue, underneath the rail freight tracks and to the Long Island Expressway.
Any resident with questions or concerns, or who are just seeking more information on the project can contact the DDC’s community construction liaison either by email at maspethccl@gmail.com or by phone between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at (347) 782-3885.
