Marcelle Lashley-Kabore is the seventh candidate in the race to replace Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills), who will be term-limited out of office at the end of 2021.
Lashley-Kabore, a Rego Park resident, has lived in the district for 15 years. She noted that the seat has been held by a woman for nearly 30 years and the borough president has been a woman for longer.
However, she said she felt disconnected.
“I felt a significant disconnect with the leadership,” Lashley-Kabore said last Friday. “As a minority in this district I’m ready to use my voice and represent a majority, I feel, that has been overlooked and underserved and even disengaged.”
She is the chief operating officer of Xposure Foundation, which teaches financial literacy, economic empowerment and social activism to youth, work she believes has prepared her to serve residents in the district.
Lashley-Kabore earned a global MBA from the China Europe International Business School. Part of the curriculum included traveling every two months to study in a different country.
“Traveling the world is like traveling the Borough of Queens,” she said, noting the borough’s diversity.
Lashley-Kabore said the Department of Education’s diversity plan for middle schools in the district, which would swap students in Forest Hills, Rego Park and Kew Gardens with some in Jamaica is “well-intended” but she doesn’t believe it “solves any underlying issues.” She would rather see schools in Jamaica have equal access to resources.
“I think that once the educational standards are on par then we can discuss a diversity integration plan but I think now the focus needs to be on education equity,” Lashley-Kabore said.
She doesn’t agree with the city’s plan to close Rikers Island and build four borough-based jails, including one in Kew Gardens. Lashley-Kabore believes closing Rikers is necessary but doesn’t like the jail plan.
“I think what’s even more necessary is dismantling the system altogether and rebuilding that. I think that no matter where it is, even if we close Rikers, if we don’t dismantle that system, we’re just going to build another Rikers somewhere else.”
Regarding the unfinished Queens Boulevard bike lanes, she said they are important to have but, as a driver, also understands the importance of parking spaces.
“I think we can revisit the Phase IV plan and tweak it a little bit so that we have more of a consensus in the community,” she said.
Lashley-Kabore said she will release a plan soon on helping small businesses in the area. “There are a lot of areas for economic empowerment,” she said.
