A wake and funeral services for Gudelia Vallinas, the mother of two shot dead by a stray bullet as two groups reportedly traded fire around the Woodside Houses Friday, will be held Tuesday morning.
Vallinas, 37, was killed at around 8 p.m. Friday when gunplay that started in the housing complex spilled out onto the street, according to published reports citing police sources.
Vallinas was a married mother of two whose life revolved around her family. They live at 32-12 48 St. in Astoria, around the corner from the Woodside Houses, and reports say she was out running an errand when she was killed by a shot to the head.
Her husband, Alfredo Vallinas, set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help defray funeral expenses. The couple had just celebrated their 10th anniversary in January, according to the victim’s Facebook page.
“On Friday March 12, my wife was a victim of gang and gun violence where she lost her life to a gun shot,” Alfredo Vallinas said on the fundraising page. “I can’t even find words to describe the pain we are going through. Every where she went she left a beautiful light of joy and hope. She leaves behind 2 kids that were her everything. If you find it in your heart to donate for her funeral expenses we would greatly appreciate it,thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
The page had a goal of $20,000 but had raised more than $32,550 by late Monday morning. Many contributors offered their condolences on the site.
“I’m so sorry for your loss,” contributor Mariam Sardar said. “I heard that your wife was a great person. I am praying for your family’s peace and healing.”
Vallinas' Facebook page is devoted largely to photos of her with her husband and their children.
Services for Vallinas are being handled by the Drago Funeral Home at 43-10 30 Ave. in Astoria. Visitation is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 16. A funeral Mass will be held from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at Corpus Christi Church at 60-01 32 Ave. in Woodside, and Vallinas will be laid to rest at 11:45 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery at 49-02 Laurel Hill Blvd. in Woodside.
Police had announced no arrests in the case as of Monday morning and the investigation is ongoing.
Capt. Christopher Giambrone, the commanding officer of NYPD Police Service Area 9, which has jurisdiction over the Woodside Houses, asked the public for its help in two Twitter posts on Saturday.
“A heartbreaking and senseless tragedy occurred last night as an apparent altercation at the Woodside Houses spilled out onto the street resulting in shots being fired two blocks from the development,” Giambrone said. “An uninvolved woman was struck and killed — a tragic loss for our community.
“Words can’t express how deeply I feel this loss for her friends and family. We need your help. Her family needs your help. If you have any information that will help please call the 114 Precinct Detective Squad at 718-626-9334 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS [8477].
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.