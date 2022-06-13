A Bayside man charged with attempted murder Saturday for allegedly slashing straphangers on the 7 train is used to getting cuffed, jailed and released, according to police and published reports.
Donny Ubiera, 32, of 202nd Street was picked up a little before 9 p.m. and hit with two counts each of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon for alleged knife attacks committed over the prior 37 hours.
Ubiera allegedly slashed a 62-year-old man on the train at about 8:40 a.m. Friday, slicing up his face and right hand. The victim was taken tow NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in stable condition and received numerous stitches on his wounds, police said. The perpetrator got off at Queensboro Plaza In Long Island City and fled toward Queens Plaza North.
Then at about 7:15 a.m. Saturday, Ubiera allegedly stabbed a 55-year-old man in the neck on a platform at the 74 Street-Broadway station, on the Elmhurst-Jackson Heights border. The victim was taken to the same hospital in critical but stable condition and the perpetrator fled, leaving behind a knife that was recovered by police.
Ubiera had been jailed earlier in the week for brandishing a large knife and refusing police orders to put it down but was let out Thursday after just one night locked up, according to the New York Post.
He has 18 prior arrests on his record, according to the NYPD’s press office, for robbery, assault, criminal sale of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, criminal possession of a controlled substance, aggravated harassment, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and strangulation.
A frustrated Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell issued a statement Sunday lamenting the revolving door nature of today’s criminal justice system.
“We have arrested a suspect in two slashings on the subway this weekend,” Sewell said. “Your police are doing their job. We keep arresting him. His record demonstrates that each time he is involved in unprovoked violence against innocent victims the criminal justice system has him back to the streets and the subways rather than jail or psychiatric treatment. He inevitably targets another victim. This is nothing if not predictable.”
The Queens District Attorney’s press office did not immediately respond to a request for information on the incident in which Ubiera allegedly refused police orders to drop his weapon.
According to the Post, the train on which Ubiera allegedly launched his Friday attack had so much of the victim’s blood in it that it had to be taken out of service for cleaning.
UPDATE
This article has been updated to include Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell's full statement, to drop some attribution to the New York Post and shift it to the NYPD after information was confirmed, and to increase the number of the defendant's prior arrests to 18 and include what they were for.
