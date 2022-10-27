Police are looking for three suspects wanted for assaulting two senior citizens in Juniper Valley Park on Thursday afternoon.
According to the NYPD the crime took place at approximately 3:20 p.m. when three males initiated an “unprovoked attack” against the men, who are 70 and 77 years old, respectively.
Police said the 77-year-old was punched in the face and taken to a hospital with swelling in his cheek and a laceration to his nose.
The second man was punched in the head but refused medical treatment at the scene.
Police said one of the suspects has a medium complexion and the other two have dark complexions. Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) on his official Twitter account said he was informed by police that the three suspects were on dirt bikes.
No arrests had been made as of the filing of this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.