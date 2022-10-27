Police are looking for three suspects wanted for assaulting two senior citizens in Juniper Valley Park on Thursday afternoon.

According to the NYPD the crime took place at approximately 3:20 p.m. when three males initiated an “unprovoked attack” against the men, who are 70 and 77 years old, respectively.

Police said the 77-year-old was punched in the face and taken to a hospital with swelling in his cheek and a laceration to his nose.

The second man was punched in the head but refused medical treatment at the scene.

Police said one of the suspects has a medium complexion and the other two have dark complexions. Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) on his official Twitter account said he was informed by police that the three suspects were on dirt bikes.

No arrests had been made as of the filing of this report.