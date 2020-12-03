A 75-year-old Rego Park woman was killed Nov. 24 by a car that hit her in Middle Village, police said.
Eugenia Atamian attempted to cross Juniper Boulevard, midblock, and emerged between parked vehicles and was struck by a 2004 Chrysler sedan being operated by a 42-year-old man.
Officers at the scene observed her lying on the roadway with trauma to the head. EMS responded and transported her to Long Island Jewish Forest Hills-Northwell, where she was pronounced dead. The driver remained on the scene. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.
