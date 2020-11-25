A 75-year-old woman was taken to North Shore Forest Hills Hospital in critical condition Wednesday morning after being hit by a car in Middle Village.
The woman was hit around 6:30 a.m. on Juniper Boulevard between 81st and 82nd streets, according to police. Arriving officers found her lying on the roadway with trauma to the head. EMS transported her to the hospital.
The NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad determined she was attempting to cross Juniper Boulevard midblock and emerged between parked vehicles when she was struck by a vehicle that remained on the scene.
There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.
