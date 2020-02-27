A senior was found dead near the shoreline of Newtown Creek last Thursday after she had been missing for more than a week.
Czeslawa Konefal, 76, was found in the water in the vicinity of the Kosciuszko Bridge.
Police discovered her unconscious and unresponsive, and EMS pronounced her dead at the scene. The city Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.
Konefal, a Brooklyn resident, was last seen at St. Stanislaus Church on Humboldt Street on Feb. 9. In a notice issued while she was missing, police said she was 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighed 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a black jacket.
According to the Daily News, she attended Mass with a health aide, who left early. When she returned, Konefal was gone.
Victoria Konefal, an actress on “Days of Our Lives” and Konefal’s niece, tweeted out an alert on Feb. 10 asking Greenpoint and Williamsburg residents to look out for her aunt and to reach out to her if she was found.
According to the message, the missing senior had Alzheimer’s disease and didn’t speak English.
The actress posted an update online after her aunt was found. “My aunt has been found but unfortunately she did not make it,” Victoria posted, according to celebdirtylaundry.com. “To those of you in NY who searched for her, to those who shared her missing person’s poster and to those who sent your loving prayers, on behalf of me and my family, we greatly appreciate you. From the bottoms of our hearts. Thank you.”
