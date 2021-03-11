Police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself on a train.
On Feb. 28 at 9:30 a.m. on the R train in the vicinity of the 63rd Drive station, a 39-year-old male victim said the unknown man sat across from him and displayed his genitals in clear view.
The victim exited the train car at the station when the doors opened. The unknown man remained in the train car to an unknown destination.
Police describe the unknown man as being 20 to 30 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
