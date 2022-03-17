Larry Ng wanted to do something for his Forest Hills neighbors to somehow offset the gloom of city and world events of the last two years or so. And like many before him, he decided that when in trouble, he could count on Spider-Man.
Young Peter Parker, as all know, was attending Forest Hills High School when that radioactive arachnid bit him in the science lab. Ng is working with Community Board 6, the Department of Parks and Recreation and members of the community to bring a statue of the Marvel superhero to where it all began.
The idea actually had been bouncing around before he decided to go into action.
“It was primarily for the children,” Ng told the Chronicle. “Between Covid, the economy, the war going on right now, it’s just been depressing throughout. So when the last Spider-Man movie came out, I said it would be a great idea to have a statue of his hometown.”
When he began researching the project, Ng, who has lived in Forest Hills for 39 years, was encouraged further when he learned of a Captain America statue unveiled in Brooklyn for the character’s 75th anniversary.
“And it just so happened that Eric Adams dedicated the statue,” Ng said of the former Brooklyn borough president.
Ng already has set up the website spidermanforesthills.com. He made a brief presentation to Community Board 6 on March 9, and met the next day with Board Chairwoman Heather Beers-Dimitriadis and District Manager Frank Gulluscio.
Among the questions he received from board members was whether Marvel, and its parent Disney, would permit a project to go forward. He said they generally are amenable to public art with no commercial intent.
Ng contacted Brooklyn artist David Cortes, who designed the Captain America statue
“Literally the next second he said, ‘Oh, great idea!’” Cortes also designs action figures, and he connected Ng with UAP, which creates public art and also liked the idea.
Ng would like to see Spider-Man in MacDonald Park. He estimates the cost between $150,000 and $200,000, and plans private fundraising to cover it.
“One, it’s centrally located in Forest Hills, near the Continental Avenue subway stop,” he said. “When people drive by you’ll see the statue. There’s a lot of recognition. I personally think it’s going to attract a lot of interest in terms of people just wanting to visit and take a picture with it. It’s going to boost community morale. And I think it will help local businesses.” He wants the statue to be life-size and on the ground, where children could touch it and have their pictures taken.
“I don’t want this on a 6-foot-high pedestal,” he said.
Ng said he would like to apply, when the time comes, for a one-year temporary permit with Parks and Recreation, as it is faster and carries less red tape. He said Gulluscio and Beers-Dimitriadis suggested looking for a backup site as well, such as Yellowstone Park a few blocks away on 68th Avenue.
“It is a children’s playground and is fenced in,” Ng said. “It could eventually move there. [Gulluscio and Beers-Dimitriadis] want it staying in Forest Hills; they don’t want the city moving it to Manhattan or Flushing Meadows Corona Park.”
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) already is on board.
“For over 60 years in the comics, the fictional Peter Parker has lived in Forest Hills when he is not being Spider-Man and saving the citizens of New York City,” he said in a statement on March 7.
“To have his likeness right here in the town he calls home will be positive for the community — like the Captain America statue in Brooklyn — especially to the children of Forest Hills who can look at that work of art and hopefully it can inspire a new generation to do great things and become ‘superheroes’ in their lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.