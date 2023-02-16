The New York Blood Center is facing a continued blood shortage and is urging donors to sign up to help surgical patients, cancer patients, accident victims, burn victims and others. Information and registration are available at nybc.org.
Upcoming blood drives include:
• Queens Masonic District, 8:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 21-14 30 Ave., in Long Island City;
• The Shops at Atlas Park, 1 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, at 8000 Cooper Ave. in Glendale;
• Our Lady of Mercy Church, 8:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 70-01 Kessel St. in Forest Hills; and
• The Church-in-the-Gardens, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, at 50 Ascan Ave. in Forest Hills;
• Mager Association USA, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, at 75-15 Woodside Ave. in Elmhurst;
• NYPD 112th Precinct, noon to 6 p.m., on Wednesday, March 8, at 68-40 Austin St. in Forest Hills; and
• The Reform Temple of Forest Hills, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., on Sunday, March 12, at 71-11 112 St. in Forest Hills.
