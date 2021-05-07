A second alleged shooter has been arrested in the killing of Astoria mom Gudelia Vallinas — another teenager with alleged gang ties who stands accused of murder in the case.
Benaiah Reid, 19, a resident of the Woodside Houses, is charged with murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, police announced May 5.
He joins Dajuan Williams, also 19, and Alexander Acevedo, 25, as defendants in the stray-bullet shooting of Vallinas, 37, a mother of two who was shot near her home March 12 when gunfire erupted nearby. Reid and Williams allegedly fired at Acevedo on the street after he let off a round near the basketball court at the Woodside Houses. The shooters missed their target but one bullet struck Vallinas in the head.
Williams has been indicted on second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon charges. Acevedo’s indictment charges him with criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz previously has said the shooting was gang-related and police believe Reid also is involved in gang activity.
The Police Department’s press office could not say if detectives believe Reid or Williams fired the fatal shot, noting that the investigation remains ongoing. A video released by the NYPD after the shooting shows two men running down a street and firing several shots from a traffic median.
Vallinas was the third mother of young children killed by gun violence in western Queens in just six months. Her slaying drew an outpouring of support from the community — a GoFundMe page her husband set up to cover funeral expenses, with a goal of $20,000, has now brought in more than $76,400 and is still drawing donations today. Widower Alfredo Vallinas said back in March that the money will go toward the education of his and Gudelia’s young son and daughter.
The slaying of Vallinas also was highlighted at a rally against rising violence in the area, attended by many residents and officials such as Queens Borough President Donovan Richards. Several attendees bore signs with her picture on them and messages such as “Justice for Gudelia” in both English and Spanish.
The city is facing a sharp rising in shootings and homicides that began before the coronavirus pandemic set in and then accelerated. In the 114th Precinct, which includes the area where Vallinas was killed, there have been six murders this year, through May 2, according to NYPD records, compared to three by the same point last year. The number of shootings has more than doubled, from three to eight, and the number of victims hit in those incidents has gone from four to nine.
None of the seven major so-called index crimes tracked in police CompStat reports has seen a decrease so far this year compared to last in the 114th Precinct. All are on the rise.
