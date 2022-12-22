Police have made another arrest in the Nov. 17 death of a Corona man in a gang attack outside a gas station convenience store.
Police said Fabian Tenelema, 28, of 68th Street in Woodside, was arrested on Dec. 13 and has been charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of 23-year-old Esvin Vasquez.
Michael Santander, 20, of Corona, was arrested on charges including murder on Nov. 29. He is accused of hitting Vasquez in his head with a wooden board during the melee outside of a BP gas station located at 43-15 Junction Boulevard in Corona.
Officers from the NYPD’s 110th Precinct responded to a 911 call at 2:08 a.m. to find Vasquez suffering from a head injury. EMS personnel transported him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said their preliminary investigation determined that Vasquez had been involved in a dispute with a large group of males when one of them struck him in the head with the board. Police said another victim suffered multiple broken ribs.
