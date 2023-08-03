Forest Hills residents continue to remember Sugianto Afandi, 41, a homeless man who was found dead on July 17 in a spot he frequented on Queens Boulevard.
“He was a nice man,” Carolyn McGoran told the Chronicle. She said a memorial service was planned for the morning of Aug. 2.
Police told the Chronicle that their investigation is continuing. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner did not respond to requests for information as to whether the cause of his death has been determined prior to the Chronicle’s deadline on Wednesday.
— Michael Gannon and Peter C. Mastrosimone
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.