SCOTUS rules 5-4 in support of DACA

The Supreme Court ruled against President Trump’s plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in a 5-4 vote Thursday morning.
DACA, which began in 2012, allows undocumented immigrants who arrived in the United States as children to be protected from deportation, letting them to work legally and obtain a driver’s license.
In 2017, Trump ordered the program to wind down.
But the Supreme Court ruled the termination was “arbitrary and capricious.” The five votes against Trump came from Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.
Acting Borough President Sharon Lee commended the ruling.
“Today’s ruling keeps young immigrants out of the shadows, and is one victory in the fight against this Administration’s perpetual attempts to peddle state-sanctioned discrimination and xenophobia,” she said in a statement. “Queens stands with Dreamers. The tens of thousands of DACA-eligible individuals in our county grew up no less American than anyone else who calls Queens home.”
Reaction around Queens was positive.
“The SCOTUS vote to preserve DACA will protect 700,000 young immigrants from deportation, including thousands of students #Seenin13!” state Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst) tweeted. “We must make DACA’s protections permanent & ensure our Dreamers & their families are #HereToStay.”
Councilman Danny Dromm (D-Jackson Heights) said he was “elated” in a statement.
“Such utter disregard for the rule of law would have upended the lives of countless Americans, both citizens and the undocumented,” he said. “As an elected official whose district is home to tens of thousands of immigrants, I am elated that justice has prevailed here.”
Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria) tweeted, “Again the White House’s attempts to turn xenophobia into policy have been shot down. Dreamers are Americans. Plain and simple.”
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also spoke of the decision. “I literally cried tears of joy when I heard the DACA decision,” he tweeted. “The wonderful young Dreamers and their families have a huge burden lifted off their shoulders. One day they will become American citizens.”
Earlier in the week, the court ruled to protect the LGBTQ community from workplace discrimination.
“These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives,” Trump tweeted Thursday. “We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!”
Two minutes later, he tweeted, “Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me?”
