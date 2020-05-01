Gov. Cuomo announced Friday that all schools and colleges in the state will remain closed for the reminder of the academic year as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
The governor, according to multiple published and broadcast reports, said there is not enough time to create a reopening plan that would keep everyone safe.
“The plan has to have protocols in place that incorporate everything that we are now doing in society and everything we have learned,” Cuomo said in his daily briefing, according to a CNBC report.
The governor expressed concern over the continued need for masks and gloves for students, faculty and staff; how best to implement social distancing; extracurricular activities; and, in the case of colleges, housing and feeding students who would be living away from home.
Cuomo closed all schools on March 15 while Mayor de Blasio, who initially was reluctant to do so, made an announcement the same day claiming he was closing them.
City students have been using distance learning to complete their work from home. In consideration of students who may have difficulty with the virtual coursework, the city this past week announced a temporary grading system that will see the equivalent of an “Incomplete” issued for students who might otherwise fail.
The student then would be given additional time and academic support in the summer in an effort to complete the work and gain class credit.
