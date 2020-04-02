The marquee of the Regal Midway in Forest Hills says “Temporarily Closed,” though that could apply to many buildings in the area.
With elected officials and doctors telling residents to stay home in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus, only to go out for quick exercise or buying groceries, the streets have cleared out.
Thursday
It’s 3 p.m. on a sunny day but nobody is going in or out of Queens Metropolitan High School. There’s a long line at the Wendy’s drive-though, as people look for fast food.
Most of the businesses in the area are closed. Angie’s Market, a supermaket at the former Sizzler site at 100-27 Metropolitan Ave., is getting customers. But farther down, it’s very quiet. Cinemart Cinemas is closed as residents have to turn to television and streaming services.
On 71st Avenue right off Metropolitan, 71 Ave. Mart is open. It’s an essential business but the only one open on the block, and business has slowed down.
“It sucks,” a worker told the Chronicle. “Usually I’m used to having a lot of traffic, people walking by, customers enjoying the nice weather coming in for some ice cream, but none of that. People are literally scared at home.”
He added that another reason for slower business is that “A lot of people don’t have money in their pocket. Without money in your pocket, you can’t come to a grocery store that you normally shop in.”
Things are quiet on Austin Street as well, with clusters of stores closed.
The T-Bone Diner, in operation since the 1930s with its great location right at the 71st Avenue train station, is empty.
“People, they stay home,” said George Plevrites. “They’re scared they’re going to catch something. You can’t blame them.”
Friday
It’s almost 70 degrees on a Friday night and Austin Street is virtually silent. Instead of bars and restaurants being crowded and residents talking about the Mets Opening Day win against the Nationals from the day before, things are slow. A few eateries have a few customers taking out.
Martha’s County Bakery is the exception, with a line outside. A view from the Long Island Rail Road platform shows very few vehicles and a smattering of pedestrians.
Even on a beautiful night with rain in the forecast for the weekend, many residents are remaining indoors.
Saturday
There isn’t much foot traffic on Yellowstone Boulevard on a drizzly morning. Dunkin’ Donuts has temporarily closed, though a sign tells customers that Dunkin’ is still runnin’ on Parsons Boulevard in Jamaica. There are two convenience stores open, though one of them will close Sunday night, with the hope of opening again in a few weeks.
Vitelio’s Supermarket is open, as is Mike’s Pizzeria and a liquor store. And there is a laundromat.
A worker told the Chronicle the store is getting customers from other laundromats that chose to close during the virus scare.
“In a sense it’s good we’re getting business but the problem is it leads to crowding,” the worker told the Chronicle.
Lack of social distancing hasn’t been a problem yet though the worker said the store could put in a rule telling people to stay outside, adding that customers often leave while clothes are being cleaned anyway.
Customers have told the worker they’re burning through their credit cards, and it’s only been two weeks since the scare has changed people’s day-to-day lives. Others have expressed thankfulness, saying, “Now that the other places are closed, I have no other choice. I’m glad you people are here.”
The business also provides home delivery, though drop-off methods have changed in select buildings, with some saying delivery people can’t go upstairs and that a customer instead has to come down. Others have temporary shelving in lobbies, with open racks to put deliveries on.
Sunday
Forest Hills is not groovin’ on a Sunday afternoon.
Russell Sage Playground is open but nobody is there, a combination of being told to stay home, some light rain and the rims being removed for anybody who was thinking about playing basketball, as per an order of Mayor de Blasio.
Queens Boulevard is largely silent. The roadway is nearly empty, with only a few vehicles passing by. There is a line outside Walgreens at 104-25 Queens Blvd., with customers outside practicing social distancing. Fast Break is open and also has customers distanced from each other.
MacDonald Park is empty, with no one out for a walk or a jog. Nobody is playing chess or relaxing on a bench.
It’s been a quiet weekend and it’s not going to change for the foreseeable future.
