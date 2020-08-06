Forest Hills saw trees and branches fall around the neighborhood because of Tropical Storm Isaias Tuesday afternoon, as did areas all around Queens.
Scenic Forest Hills Gardens was one area that saw a lot of damage, with sidewalks blocked and vehicles and houses hit hard in some cases.
Burns Street was taped off as a large tree fell in the middle of the street during the storm.
