Each person who signs up to help quell the region’s blood shortage can save the lives of up to three people, according to the New York Blood Center, including surgery and cancer patients, accident victims and new mothers and babies. Information on how to donate blood or schedule a drive is at nybc.org. Upcoming drives include:
• St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 39-60 57 St. in Woodside;
• St. Paul’s School of Nursing, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 97-77 Queens Blvd. in Rego Park;
• NYC Dept. of Design & Construction, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, and Thursday, Sept. 21, at 30-30 Thomson Ave. in Long Island City;
• NYPD 110th Precinct, noon to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, at 94-41 43 Ave. in Elmhurst;
• The Shops at Atlas Park, 1 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, at 8000 Cooper Ave. in Glendale; and
• Lions Club of Queens, Buddha, Nepalese & KTM, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 1 at 75-32 Broadway in Elmhurst.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.