Sharing the streets safely was the theme of the most recent virtual meeting of the PS/IS 102Q Bayview Parent Association in Elmhurst — with some attendees winning valuable equipment to keep their children more secure.
The presentation, facilitated by city Department of Education safety educator Maria Cruz, focused on pedestrian and traffic safety and the value of booster seats for children in vehicles.
Attendees were entered into a raffle, and 10 won booster seats provided by the DOT.
Above left are Q102PA Treasurer Rosmary Padilla, left, Vice-President Amy Yang, Cruz, PA President Ferdie Lee and Communications Secretary Jennifer Alviar.
At right and above right are the car seat winners, who came to the school later to pick up their prizes. Listed here in alphabetical order — and with two of them camera shy — are Alviar, Alda Arias, Veronica Catalan, Su Xin Chen, Xue Xia Chen, Arlene Le, Jing Sun, Warni Wagiman, Wusheng Zhuo and Yang. The kids also got DOT safety swag, above center, to take home to their families.
The PA has been advocating for safer school crossings, in particular at the corner of Van Horn Street and 55th Road.
