The Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens announced Monday that it has acquired a rooftop farm in Long Island City from Brooklyn Grange.
The farm, which has been dubbed “Sky Farm LIC,” is located on the roof of 37-18 Northern Blvd. The one-acre site will serve as an educational hub for area kids as they care for the farm’s crops and beehives. The farm is also a popular site for migratory birds.
Brooklyn Grange is a rooftop farming
organization that aims to connect people in urban areas to the natural world through food, education and community events. It will continue to help maintain and manage the site while collaborating with the Boys and Girls Club to connect Queens kids with the farm so they can learn about nature, agriculture and more.
With skyscrapers to his back, Queens Boys and Girls Club CEO Costas Constantinides welcomed the news as he stood on the roof Monday with area civic leaders and elected officials, including Borough President Donovan Richards, Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-Queens, Brooklyn), State Sen. Kristen Gonzalez (D-Long Island City), Assemblymember Zohran Mamdami (D-Astoria), and Councilmembers Julie Won (D-Sunnywide) and Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria).
“Brooklyn Grange planted the seed more than 10 years ago here at the farm, growing a strong educational foundation of learning around urban farming, healthy eating and growing,” Constantinides said in a statement. “Now we will continue to nurture this soil to grow the next generation of youth here in Western Queens into stronger environmental activists, providing 4,000 of them access to this oasis for sustainable growth and urban farming.”
Richards agreed.
“With this innovative new rooftop farm, our Western Queens community members will have more access to fresh produce and will learn more about how to take care of our ecosystem,” he said in a statement.
“Our collective mission to create a more sustainable and greener Queens becomes a reality with achievements like these.”
