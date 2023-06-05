Roger Craig, who threw the first pitch in New York Mets history in 1962, died Sunday in San Diego. He was 93.
Craig, taken from the Los Angeles Dodgers with the Mets’ third pick in the 1961 expansion draft, was the starting pitcher on opening day in St. Louis, losing to the Cardinals, 11-4. He finished the year with a won-lost record of 10-24 for Casey Stengel’s lovable losers, followed by 5-22 in 1963, leading the National League in losses both times. “You gotta pitch pretty good to lose that many games,” Stengel once said in Craig’s defense.
Craig won World Series championships with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1955, and in Los Angeles in 1959. After the 1963 season he was dealt to the Cardinals, earning a ring as the Cards beat the Yankees. Craig also pitched for the Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies in a career that ran from 1955 to 1966. He won another ring as a coach with the juggernaut 1984 Detroit Tigers.
Craig managed for 11 seasons, winning a pennant with the 1989 San Francisco Giants, only to get swept by the Oakland Athletics in a World Series interrupted for 10 days by an earthquake that killed more than 60 people. As a manager and pitching coach he was an early proponent of the split-finger fastball.
