Members of VCAT, the robotics team at Vaughn College in East Elmhurst, top, pose with their VEX awards from the college portion of the school’s sixth annual robotics tournament on Feb. 28. The high school competition was on Feb. 29.
The overall champion, from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts, and Vaughn, which won the Robot Skills and Excellence Award, both qualified for the VEX Robotics World Championships in Louisville, Ky. in April.
The college portion required teams to build robots that could gather blocks and stack them in the corners of the competition areas.
At center, VCAT team members, center, build and fine-tune their robot while above they run it through a series of tests to make sure it was ready to rumble.
