The NYPD is looking for members of a group that assaulted three people and robbed them of their bicycles at about 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 31 at The Shops at Atlas Park in Glendale. One of the victims, age 15, was hospitalized as a result of the attack.
Police in the 104th Precinct said the second victim was 14 and the third was a male of an unknown age, and that their bicycles were taken by force. The 15-year-old was taken by EMS personnel to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, LI, in stable condition.
Police said the robbers fled in an unknown direction and that no physical descriptions were yet available.
“This matter is currently under investigation by the New York Police Department, and all further inquiries need to be made in their direction,” mall management said in a statement.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477). The public also can submit confidential tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
— Michael Gannon
