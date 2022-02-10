The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying two men wanted for an armed robbery at a Glendale convenience store in the early-morning hours of Jan. 30.
Police in the 104th Precinct said the robbery took place at about 1:25 a.m. at the Shell gas station at 90-05 Myrtle Ave. on the northeast corner of the intersection with Woodhaven Boulevard.
Two men entered the store and began to remove four cases of beer without paying for them. Store employees attempted to stop the men but the robbers pushed them away, with one man brandishing a gun and the other displaying a silver knife.
The men then took the beer and fled the scene in a black 2022 Ford Explorer. No injuries were reported. A video of the incident can be viewed at qchron.com.
The suspect with the gun is described as a male with a light complexion who is 20 to 25 years old. He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and wore a brown construction coat, a black sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.
The man with the knife is described as having a light complexion, also between 20 and 25 years old. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and was wearing all-black clothing, black gloves and a black mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), and entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
