Robbers nab $270K in Aqueduct heist

The Saturday night robbery of Aqueduct Race Track has law enforcement thinking it just might be an inside job.
It was just before 10:30 p.m. on March 7 when two bandits wearing surgical masks intercepted money being transferred from the counting room as it made its way toward the elevator that leads down to the vault room.
The robbers were armed. The security guards were not.
The NYPD and the New York Racing Association have confirmed that the duo made off with a haul of $270,000, making it one of the largest heists in Aqueduct history. So far, no arrests have been made and the heist is still under investigation, an NYPD spokesperson said.
The masked bandits forced the victims transferring the money, collected from self-service betting terminals, into a room, ordered them to face the wall and then surrender their cell phones.
Additional evidence that has law enforcement suggesting that the heist might be inside job comes from the fact that the robbers avoided using the main entrance, which is covered by security cameras, and instead used the track’s third-floor Turf & Field Club. “The NYPD is leading the investigation into this matter,” NYRA spokesman Pat McKenna posted on Twitter. “Fortunately no one was hurt.”
“We are cooperating with law enforcement,“ said state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Ozone Park), who chairs the Senate Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee. “We are looking at the surveillance footage and I have full faith that the NYPD and NYRA will help bring these thieves to justice.”
