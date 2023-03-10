Police want the public’s help in nabbing four robbers with biases, and on Wednesday released photos of the men from Feb. 17, when they attacked their victim.
Their target, 47, was on a 7 train at 61st Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside at about 10:20 p.m. when the mean approached, making antigay and anti-Hispanic remarks, police said. They pushed, kicked, punched and attempted to stab him. They grabbed for his wallet but only got his cell phone before running off the train to destinations unknown. The victim was treated for lacerations at an area hospital.
The Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attack.
The individuals being sought are all males 25 to 35 years old, with a light-medium complexion. Police noted the following about them:
One had long hair and was last seen wearing a tan coat, and a backpack.
Another had glasses and a beard and was last seen wearing white sneakers and a blue coat.
One was last seen wearing a blue jacket, white shirt and gray dress pants.
One had a goatee and was last seen wearing a gray coat and gray pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
