Robbers hit two CVS stores in 17 minutes

Robbers emerge from a CVS store in the NYPD’s 104th Precinct Wednesday morning after allegedly taking nicotine patches and Plan B birth control pills at gunpoint. Police said two CVS stores were hit in 17 minutes.

 PHOTOS COURTESY NYPD

The NYPD is seeking four men for a pair of gunpoint robberies at two CVS stores in the 104th Precinct during a 17-minute span early Wednesday morning.

The first incident took place at 4:53 a.m. at 61-15 Metropolitan Ave. in Maspeth. The second theft occurred at 5:10 a.m. at 79-60 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village.

In each robbery the robbers took nicotine patches and Plan B birth control pills. Police said they fled the scenes in a white Chevrolet SUV.

Anyone with information in the identities or whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.

All tips are strictly confidential.

