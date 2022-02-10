The NYPD is investigating a robbery and assault that took place Tuesday afternoon at the CVS store at 108-11 Queens Blvd. in Forest Hills.
Police said the crime took place at 12:16 p.m. when an unidentified person entered the store and began removing cough medicine and shampoo from the shelves, later determined to have been worth nearly $200.
When the man tried to leave the store without paying he was confronted by an employee. The man pulled a knife, stabbed the victim in one hand and punched him in the face, causing a laceration. He fled westbound on Queens Boulevard.
The victim was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in Flushing for treatment.
Anyone with information on the 112th Precinct crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.