The NYPD is looking for two suspects in a suspected road rage shooting Thursday morning in Glendale.
Police said the shooting took place at 5:46 a.m. at the intersection of Cypress Hills Street and Cypress Avenue near the Jackie Robinson Parkway.
The 38-year-old victim reported that he was stopped at a traffic light on Cypress Avenue when a vehicle pulled up beside him and someone fired multiple shots.
The victim sustained a graze wound to the back and was treated on scene by EMS. The suspects are described as two males who fled in a white Acura sedan that went south on Cypress Avenue.
WABC Channel 7 reported that the Acura had Pennsylvania plates, and that one of the men shouted at the victim, “You cut us off!” There have been no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
