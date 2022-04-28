The Rite Aid pharmacy at 71-14 Austin St. in Forest Hills will close its doors on Monday, May 2, the victim of corporate resizing.
The company has announced that it will be closing 145 underperforming stores nationally. A spokesman for Local 1199 SEIU, which represents the pharmacy workers, said more than 25 people work at the store.
“They told us last week,” said an employee who did not want her name used.
The company did not respond to messages left at its corporate headquarters this week.
A representative of the union said under the contract, Rite Aid must offer employees jobs at other stores or give them severance pay. The employee said some colleagues are having an easier time than others finding new spots.
“If you have connections, you are getting helped,” she said, adding that others have been offered jobs at some of the farthest-flung stores in the region from Forest Hills.
The 1199 spokesman said the union received little advance notice, and do not know which if any other stores could be impacted next.
“What we’re doing right now is making sure Rite Aid lives up to the contract,” he said
Leslie Brown, president of the Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce, said the loss will be felt, especially since the recent closing of a Duane Reade on Continental Avenue.
“There’s still the Target pharmacy down the street, but I’d be sorry to see them close,” Brown said. “Their pharmacy workers know the neighborhood.”
In a letter to Rite Aid CEO Heyward Donigan, U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills), Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) and Borough President Donovan Richards said they would work with the company to form a contingency plan for displaced employees.
They also took issue with reports that the workers got very little lead time.
“These are employees who in some instances served our community for 5+ years receiving fewer than two weeks notice that they would now have to find new employment,” the letter, dated April 27, stated.
“If true, the handling of this closing would be completely unacceptable, and as their representatives we request to know what is being done to ensure the employees immediate wellbeing, as well as what opportunities are being provided to help them secure future gainful employment.”
