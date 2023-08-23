The Rite Aid at 583 Grandview Ave. in Ridgewood will shut down Sept. 5.
Workers were told Monday. They were told most will get to be transferred to another Rite Aid.
Area civic activist Charlene Stubbs noted that the Walgreens at the corner of Metropolitan and Forest Avenues closed in February, “six months ago to the day yesterday,” meaning Monday.
Many people who had prescriptions at that Walgreens saw them transferred to the Rite Aid that will be closing, Stubbs said. Now Rite Aid wants them sent to its store at 55-60 Myrtle Ave., at the intersection with Cypress Avenue. That, she said, will require many people to take a two-bus ride there: the Q39 and Q55.
Stubbs also expressed concern for the employees at Grandview Avenue.
“They were told if there’s an opening they can still work for Rite Aid, but they can’t guarantee it,” she said.
The pending shutdown comes on the heels of a number of other drugstore closures around Queens, including recent ones at two locations in Forest Hills, one in College Point and one in Flushing. Walgreens, Rite Aid and CVS all have shuttered stores in the borough this year.
The Chronicle will be reaching out to Rite Aid for more information.
