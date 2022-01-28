Ridgewood woman's killer is convicted

A Rego Park man has been convicted of murder for killing his pregnant girlfriend in her Ridgewood apartment building three years ago.
Anthony Hobson, 51, faces up to 25 years to life in prison after a jury on Jan. 25 found him guilty of stabbing Jennifer Irigoyen, 35, multiple times in he vestibule of 60-80 Myrtle Ave. Irigoyen was 12 weeks pregnant at the time of her death. Her baby did not survive. She also was the mother of a young son.
“The defendant has been convicted and held responsible for taking the life of a woman, who was the mother of a young son and was also approximately 12 weeks pregnant,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said according to a press release from her office. “This was a horrific crime — the victim was stabbed repeatedly inside the stairway of her apartment building. The defendant now faces a lengthy prison sentence from the Court.”
Hobson also was convicted of tampering with evidence and criminal possession of a weapon. Katz said the tampering charge could lead to additional time when he is sentenced Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise on Feb. 17.
According to testimony at the two-week trial, one of Irigoyen’s neighbors heard screaming “Help! Help! He’s trying to kill the baby!” from a third-floor apartment at about 1 a.m. on Feb. 3, 2019.
The neighbor ran into the hallway and saw Hobson dragging Irigoyen into a stairwell. The neighbor saw Hobson stab Irigoyen repeatedly. No weapon was recovered. Irigoyen had wounds to her neck, chest and abdomen.
Hobson fled to Pennsylvania, but turned himself in to police at the NYPD’s 104th Precinct five days later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.