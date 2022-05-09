The NYPD has released the name and photographs of the man “being sought” in the Monday morning shooting death of Migdalia Ortega, 51, of 66-17 Fresh Pond Road and the wounding of her 48-year-old neighbor at 8:17 a.m.
In a press release issued by the department just before 6 p.m. on Monday, police said they are looking for a man named Pedro Cintron, 55. No address was given.
Police also released a blurry photo of a black SUV that may have been the getaway vehicle.
In a press conference from outside 66-17 Fresh Pond Road just after 1 p.m., Deputy Chief Julie Morrill, commanding officer of detectives in Patrol Borough Queens North, said officers from the 104th Precinct responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired at about 8:15 a.m.
She said at the time the preliminary investigation determined that the shooting took place during a domestic incident involving the 51-year-old victim and a 55-year-old man.
“Upon arrival, officers found two females with gunshot wounds,” Morrill said.
Ortega had sustained a head would. Morrill said the 48-year-old woman, who also lives on the third floor, was shot in her abdomen and one shoulder when she went to check on her neighbor.
“The suspect followed her and continued shooting,” Morrill said.
Both women were taken by EMS personnel to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where Ortega died at 11:22 a.m. Her neighbor was listed in critical but stable condition.
Anyone with information on the shooting or Cintron’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
UPDATE
This story has been updated to include the name and photos of a man being sought by police; and the name of one of the victims.
