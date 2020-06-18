Render Stetson-Shanahan of Ridgewood was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of second-degree manslaughter in February, District Attorney Melinda Katz announced last Thursday.
Stetson-Shanahan, 30, repeatedly stabbed Carolyn Bush, his Stanhope Street roommate, on Sept. 28, 2016. The two got into a heated argument before he attacked her with a kitchen knife repeatedly.
Police responded to a report of a man wearing only underwear and wandering the neighborhood with a knife. They found Stetson-Shanahan in his and Bush’s home, in bed and bleeding from a self-inflicted wound to his right thigh.
Police discovered Bush, 26, in the next room bleeding profusely from numerous stab wounds in her neck and torso. The puncture wounds caused massive injuries to her heart and lungs, and severed an artery. She was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
“The defendant in this case showed no mercy when he repeatedly plunged a knife into this young woman’s body, ” Katz said in a statement, adding that he chose to have a nonjury trial and a judge found him guilty.
Bush was co-founder of Wendy’s Subway, a nonprofit library and writing space in Bushwick that hosts free programs such as readings, screenings and talks.
