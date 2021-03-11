An illegal Ridgewood rave was busted by authorities early last Saturday morning, the City Sheriff’s Office announced.
Deputy sheriffs said they saw 142 patrons dancing and drinking alcohol without facial coverings at 11-33 Irving Ave.
Sheriffs conducted surveillance after receiving information of a potential rave, and said they observed a large volume of patrons entering a commercial warehouse with its security gate rolled down halfway. Deputies could also hear loud music emanating from the site.
The Irving Avenue site did not possess a New York State liquor license and there is no certificate of occupancy on file with the Department of Buildings.
All patrons were cleared from the location without incident.
Two security guards, Walter Louis Jr., 34, and Bakari Brathwaite, 34, and one DJ, Jonathan Alvarez-Conde, 38, were issued tickets for allegedly violating the mayor’s and governor’s executive orders, health code violations and for unlicensed security guard activities.
Photos showed a DJ audio setup and a dance floor with balloons and streamers.
