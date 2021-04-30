Police on Friday released the name of a motorcyclist killed earlier this month when he crashed into a parked SUV in Ridgewood.
Stanislaw Lorenc, 45, of 64-12 Fresh Pond Road, died three days after he collided with the vehicle at the corner of Fresh Pond and Menahan Street, just a block and a half from his home, the NYPD reported. The crash occurred a little before 7 p.m. April 18.
Lorenc was traveling southbound on Fresh Pond on a 2006 Harley Davidson when he tried to make a left onto Menhan but “failed to properly navigate the roadway” and ran into the rear driver’s side of an empty 2018 Dodge Durango, police said. He was thrown to the roadway and transported by Emergency Medical Services to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on April 21.
Police said Lorenc was wearing a helmet when he crashed. They could not say if speed was a factor in the accident, noting that the investigation is ongoing.
The NYPD released the information about the crash after receiving confirmation on Friday from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner that Lorenc had died, a department spokesperson said.
